DONALD KEITH HOLLINGWORTH Don Hollingworth passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Ontario, California to William Bert Hollingworth and Belva Hollingworth on October 20, 1924. He graduated from Chaffey High School in 1943. Following graduation, he joined the service, serving in the Army with the 97th Infantry. He served in Europe and Japan earning the rank of Sergeant First Class, receiving the Bronze Star, and an Honorable discharge in 1946. Don worked in the dairy industry for over 40 years. Don is survived by his wife Lois (Carrithers] of 70 1/2 years; son Randy [Janet), Mark (Cindy); daughter Donna Moody [Kevin); 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held May 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bellevue Cemetery in the Veteran's section, a reception will follow. We would like to thank Jace Guest Home and the VNA Hospice Care group for the kind and caring care they gave Don, our sincere appreciation goes out to them. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to .
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 30, 2019