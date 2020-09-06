Donald Williams

1/
September 4, 1936 - August 6, 2020 Don Williams entered into Heaven August 6, 2020. He was an amazing floral designer for over 60 years. In his free time he was a fort maker, birdhouse builder, Cub Scout pack leader, family chauffeur, and lover of games. His love of adventure took him to new heights in biplanes, hot air balloons, gliders, and indoor skydiving. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband and father. He is survived by his loving family including Margaret, his wife of nearly 55 years; children Terri Lee Govette, Tim Williams (Gina), Christia Williams, Sean Williams; grandchildren Shane Williams, Cale Flynn, Howard Govette, Hayden Govette, Emma Williams, Natalie Williams; great grandchildren Thomas Williams-Sands and Addison Williams. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00pm. Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Avenue, Chino, CA 91710


Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 6, 2020.
