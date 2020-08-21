1/1
Donn Michael O'Morrow
1938 - 2020
2-13-1938 - 8-2-2020 Donn Michael O'Morrow passed away on August 2, 2020. He went to join his beloved wife of over fifty years, Shirley O'Morrow, who had passed away in September of 2019. He leaves behind four daughters; Marlene, Janelle, Dawn Grace, and Mica, and two grandsons, Clay and Scott, and one great granddaughter, Liberty. Donn lived and worked for many years in Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga with his gardening business: "Donn the Gardener". He was a proud veteran of the US Army. He was known for his generous nature and devoted love of family. He was a long time parishioner of Christ Church in Ontario, where he and his wife spent many hours in volunteer work. His nickname was Dammit Donn. He was a notorious practical joker and no matter where you went for dinner he always said, "I want tacos". He knew all the episodes of the original Law and Order. Memorial service to be at a future date when the world, like he is now, is in a better place.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Aug. 21, 2020.
