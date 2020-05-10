On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Donna Gail Basham, loving wife and mother of four daughters, eight grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren passed away at the age of 82 in Texas. Donna was born on December 9, 1937 in Walker, Missouri to Melvin and Rita Pearl Black who later married Kenneth Michener. Donna moved to San Bernardino at age six with her family where she grew up loving the adventures of growing up on a dairy farm. She rode horses and helped her father with the chickens, cows, and crops. Donna was a founding, charter member of Voguette, a service and social club started in 1953. It was the second girl's club formed at Pacific High School where she graduated in 1955. Her prom dance card had only one name, Flavil. She married the love of her life, Flavil L. Basham Jr. and started a family. Donna and Flavil loved to garden and created beautiful settings to enjoy year-round. Being an excellent mother, Donna became an accomplished seamstress sewing her daughters' beautiful clothing. She became a brownie and girl scout leader. Donna and Flavil made elaborate Christmas cookies, a favorite time of year for the family. She painted extensively in oils beautiful landscapes and portraits. Her artistic talents led her to a career in interior decorating. She joined the Junior League of San Bernardino helping with community projects. Donna enjoyed family outings, especially camping and game nights which included Scrabble, Tiddley Winks and Dominoes. As an avid Dodger fan, she spent many an afternoon and evening listening to Vin Scully and watching her boys in blue. She worked as a bookkeeper for her oldest daughter's business before retiring to a life of travel with Flavil. They visited nearly every state in the U.S. and traveled to Canada in their motor home, often taking a grandchild or two along. Donna loved to watch her grandchildren at school and sporting events. She attended and served at the First Methodist Church of Highland where she was baptized in 2011. Later, after Flavil passed she adopted two cats Tommy and Braveheart. They brought her years of companionship and enjoyment. Donna lived a Proverbs 31 life and is now in Glory with God. Donna leaves a legacy of love, kindness and an unparalleled devotion to her family no matter what this world brought she never gave up on any member of her family. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Rita; her brother, Kenneth and sister, Patricia; her husband of 53 years, Flavil; her daughter Sheilia and grandchildren Danielle, Jasmine and Russell. Donna is survived by daughters Brenda (Jeff) Endicott, Sheryl (Rob) McGill, and Becky (Anthony) Cummings; her grandchildren Rachel, Christopher, Nicholas, Megan, and Grayson; her great grandchildren Christopher, Sarina, Nixon, Maxwell, Savana and Aurora and her beloved cats Tommy and Braveheart. A memorial will be held later this year due to current social distancing practices.





