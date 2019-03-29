May 22, 1949 - March 22, 2019 Donna Joyce Nickell (Lawson), of Upland, passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 69 surrounded by her husband and children. Donna was born May 22, 1949. She is the daughter of the late Donald and Joyce Rouse and is preceded in death by her sister, Frances Kent, and her brothers Robert and Charles Kent, and Jimmy Rouse. She is survived by her sister Candy Stallings. Donna graduated from San Bernardino High in 1968. Her and her husband were successful business owners of multiple trucking companies for over 25 years. She was happily married to Roy Nickell for over 30 years. Donna will forever be remembered by her husband, her 3 children Stacy Lopez, Steve Kammerer (Diana), Nicole Millus (Daniel), her step-children, Theresa Guillen (Jim), Roy Jr. and Tim Nickell. Along with her 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her life was spent with her best friend and husband making memories with each other, their children, and grandchildren. She dedicated every moment to her family; she loved watching her grandchildrens sporting and school events, concerts, and surprising them with holiday festivities. Everyone that knew Donna, knew she had a heart of gold, loved the holidays, and her grandchildren. She is loved by everyone who knew her, and we would love for everyone to join us for visitation at Forest Lawn, 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina, CA 91724 on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Forest Lawn 21300 Via Verde Drive Covina, CA. 91724 Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary