DONNA LOUISE PRITTIE Age 69, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at her home in Ontario, CA. She was the widow of Raymond Roy Prittie. They shared almost 35 years of marriage together. Born in Pomona, California she was the daughter of Kenneth Granville Grudem of North Dakota and Barbara Ann Grudem (Waugh) of South Dakota. She enjoyed raising a family, gardening, and caring for various loved pets. She will be remembered for her warm heart and gentle spirit. She is survived by her three children: Troy Michael Prittie, Ryan Curtis Prittie, Chad Steven Prittie and five grandchildren; Seth Douglas, Devin Arthur Prittie, Isabelle Marie Prittie, Ethan Michael Prittie, and Sian Louise Prittie. A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 5, 2019 at 6 P.M. at Central Park, 11200 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019
