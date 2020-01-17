|
|
May 5, 1961 - December 26, 2019 Donna Wagaman went to be with The Lord on December 26, 2019. Donna was born on May 5, 1961 in West Hartford, Connecticut. Her parents were Gerald and Joanne Ouellette. She grew up in St. Francis, Maine until 1974 when her family moved to Bloomington, CA, at the age of 13. She married in 1985 and had 2 children. She was loved by many, and those who knew her would tell you she was always available to help out where she can, to offer a kind word of encouragement or just be a friend to talk to. She loved her family and The Lord with all her heart and there is no disputing the deepness of her Faith. We all will miss her kind and loving spirit. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Ouellette and is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert Wagaman, sons Erik Wagaman (Francesca) and Matthew Wagaman, one grandchild, brothers Steven Ouellette (Brenna) and Wayne Ouellette (Tammie), her mother Joanne Ouellette and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will he held on January 25 at Bethel Christian Fellowship, 9134 Mango Ave., Fontana, CA at 11:00 am. The family is requesting donations to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association in lieu of flowers at phassociation.org/donate.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 17, 2020