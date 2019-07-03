Home

Doris "Jill" Finegan

Doris "Jill" Finegan Obituary
MRS. DORIS JEAN "JILL" FINEGAN Mrs. Doris Jean "Jill" Finegan passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. There will be a service and reception in her honor at Claremont Baptist Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Braille Institute of America, 741 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90029. Visit the online obituary www.hendersonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 3, 2019
