Feb. 1, 1936 - Feb. 9, 2019 In loving memory of Dorothy "Dottie" DeLong Dottie passed away on Feb. 9, 2019 in Prescott Az. Born in Huntsville, Al Feb. 1, 1936. Moved to the Inland Empire in 1963 where she lived until moving to Prescott, Az in 2014. She began her career with San Bernardino Sheriff's Department as a telephone operator in 1974. She advanced to several position during her time with the sheriff's department. Finally retiring on Feb. 9 2002 as Automated Systems Analyst. She loved her time at the sheriff's department and loved working with and teaching the different employees (clerks, dispatchers, deputies). Prior to working for San Bernardino Sheriff's Department she had a few interesting jobs. At one time she taught dance at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She also was a Bell Telephone System operator. Dottie and her husband has owned a Phillips 66 gas station and ran DeLongs Mobile Home Service. She was active in the community being a Cub Scout den mother, member of the P.T.A., board member of the Highlands Girls Softball League, board member of the Reche Canyon Riders. She enjoyed dancing, painting, gardening, sewing, and quilting. During Christmas she would take pride in designing and building Christmas lawn decorations and compete in the location contests. She was preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Richard DeLong. She is survived by her daughter Robyn Miller and her husband Chuck of Ash Fork, Az; son and daughter-in-law Randy and Karen DeLong of Highlands Ranch, Co; granddaughter and husband Randi and Kino Suarez of Oceanside, Ca; grandson Eric Miller of Santa Clara, Ca, along with many nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. It was a long battle with alzheimer's but she may rest in peace now. Graveside services will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington, Ca. at 10:00 am. Green Acres Memorial Park 11715 Cedar Ave Bloomington, Ca 92316 10:00am
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 2, 2019