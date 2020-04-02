|
September 23, 1936 - March 15, 2020 Age 83, of Calimesa, CA, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning, CA. She was born September 23, 1936 in Detroit, MI to parents Dorothy and Floyd Pfeiffer. Lynn married Ronald Thompson in 1956, they later divorced. She married Edward Duke in 1979. He survives. Lynn worked as a devoted nurse for Loma Linda University Medical Center for many years before retiring to care for her mother. As a military brat, then a military wife, Lynn loved traveling and has visited/lived all over the world. She adored her family and every person, animal, rodent, fish, insect etc. that she ever laid eyes on. Lynn was a true people person and was renowned for her hugs. Survivors include children Sue Jimenez (Mike), of Calimesa, CA, Debbie Thomas (Art), of Rossville, KS., grandson Jeffery Thompson of Mira Loma, CA, step-children Debbie Duke of Calimesa, CA, Julie Duke, Danny Duke of Hermann, MO, and Marty Duke of Morrison, MO, as well as many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. At her request, Lynn has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Loma Linda, CA, and at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda, Fl at a later date. Lynn was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life to many organizations. In lieu of flowers and/or gifts we ask in her honor that you donate in some small way to either or to someone in need. If you can't donate to a charity, any act of kindness will do.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 2, 2020