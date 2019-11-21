|
|
DOROTHY GWENDOLYN ELWELL Dorothy Gwendolyn Elwell passed from this life to heaven on November 18, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family in a time of prayer and thanks and song. Dorothy was born on November 24, 1929 in Long Beach, California to Lloyd and Constance Hendricks. She grew up with brothers Osborne and Robert and it was Osborne who brought home the friend who would become her husband. Dorothy met Charles Elwell and married him after a six-week engagement in 1949. The couple moved to Claremont, California where Charles was in school, and it was there that they would make their forever home. It was on 7th Street that they would raise their children: Robert, Richard, Mary and Connie. The family was widely involved with everything Claremont, as their dear friends and family would attest. Dorothy was a fixture at the college swimming pools, and later was an avid member of the Claremont Senior Bike Group. She biked everywhere including a memorable trip to China. In addition, she was a gifted seamstress and taught sewing and pattern drafting for many years in the Claremont schools. Most important to Dorothy, however, was her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her God. She was a role model to all of us and her children and family indeed, "Call her blessed." Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Charles Elwell, her son Richard Elwell and her grandson Shane Todd as well as her parents and her great grandchild Abigail Sinclair. She is survived by her son Robert (Alice) Elwell, Mary (Rick) Todd, Connie(Andy) Taylor, and Marty Elwell as well as grandchildren Katie (Gerry) Castellanos, Christine (Manuel) Villegas, Roston (Dani) Elwell, Dorothy (Shawn) Tarcon, Robert (Danielle) Elwell, Marion Elwell, John Todd, Chet (Corynne) Todd, Dylan (Ryann) Todd, Ling (Alise) Sinclair, Holly Sinclair, Lloyd Sinclair, Everett Taylor, and EliseTaylor. Dorothy had 12 wonderful great-grand- children. Her death has left a void in our lives, but her life remains a legacy we will always cherish. Viewing: Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-6 PM. Funeral: Monday, November 25 at 10:00 AM, both at Todd Memorial Chapel in Claremont, California with burial to follow.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 21, 2019