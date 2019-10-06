|
DOROTHY LOUISE JONES Age 96, died on September 28, 2019 at her home in Rogue River, Oregon. She was born July 8, 1923 in Wichita, Kansas. She and her husband, David R. Jones, were residents of Alta Loma, California for 20 years and previously lived in Whittier, California for 40 years. Shortly after her husband's death, she moved in with her daughter, Laura. They lived together for thirteen years, the last six years in Rogue River. Dorothy was a preschool teacher throughout the Whittier area and later a preschool director in Upland, California. She was so proud of her work. Her greatest joy was to teach 'the little ones'. "Miss Dorothy", as she was known to hundreds of children over the years, was indeed loved by 'the little ones'. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David R. Jones, her parents, Benjamin Harris Sherritt and Martha P. Sherritt and her two brothers, Benjamin Arthur Sherritt and Paul Herman Sherritt. She is survived by her daughter Laura, of Rogue River, her son Robert N. (Sharon) Jones of Palm Desert, California, her son Mark A. (Debbie) Jones of Kernville, California, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Public funeral service and interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:31 a.m. Conger - Morris Funeral Directors, located in Central Point and Medford, Oregon, is entrusted with arrangements and directing services.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019