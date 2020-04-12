|
April 15, 1926 - April 3, 2020 Our Mom, Dorothy Maye Stockton, was born on April 15, 1926 in Monrovia, California. She passed away on April 3, 2020 in Yucaipa, California at the age of 93. Mom lived her entire life in Southern California. She was married to our Dad, Carey for 58 years until the time of his death in 2005. Together they were an inseparable team. Hard work and many sacrifices allowed them to purchase and successfully build up Plasticaft Tops in Colton, California for 30 years. Dorothy lived in Live Oak Canyon at "The Ranch CD Acres" for 40 years in the home she and Dad built on 50 acres. It was here that Mom & Dad unselfishly adopted two children who are eternally grateful for the amazing lives they gave to us. They retired to Sharondale in Calimesa in 1999. Mom lived an active life at Sharondale for 17 years before moving to Wildwood Canyon Villa four years ago. Throughout her life Mom enjoyed traveling to Baja, California and the Colorado River. Dorothy also enjoyed taking several trips with her children to Alaska, Canada, and Central America as well as around the Western United States. Her many friends in Baja "elected" Dorothy to be the President of the Punta Banda Women's Club. It was with these ladies she enjoyed many years of playing cards and having birthday lunches together. Dorothy is survived by son Scott (Sherry) Stockton of Forest Falls, California, daughter Patti (Stephen) Aspinwall of Spokane, Washington and sister Fran (Woody) Wood of Calimesa, California. Grandchildren include: David Stockton, Brandie Stockton, Justin Stockton (Caitlyn), Stephenie Hines and Nik Aspinwall. Great grandchildren include: Ryder Stockton, Ely, Peyton and Nathan Hines and Teagan Aspinwall. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Cortner Chapel in Redlands is handling the arrangements. However due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be postponed for some time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Dorothy's name to: Habitat for Humanity Spokane (1805 East Trent Avenue Spokane WA 99202 (Attn: Lydia Duffy). -Riverside (6377 Riverside Avenue, Ste. # 203 Riverside CA 92506). The Well of Yucaipa (Mom's church) 12727 14th Street Yucaipa, CA 92399 (Attn: Ivette Carter).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 12, 2020