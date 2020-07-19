1/1
April 15, 1926 - April 3, 2020 Our Mom, Dorothy Maye Stockton, was born on April 15, 1926 in Monrovia, California. She passed away on April 3, 2020 in Yucaipa, California at the age of 93. Mom lived her entire life in Southern California. She was married to our Dad, Carey for 58 years until the time of his death in 2005. Together they were an inseparable team. Dorothy is survived by son Scott (Sherry) Stockton of Forest Falls, California; daughter Patti (Stephen) Aspinwall of Spokane, Washington; and sister Fran (Woody) Wood of Calimesa, California. Grandchildren include: David Stockton, Brandie Stockton, Justin Stockton (Caitlyn), Stephenie Hines and Nik Aspinwall. Great grandchildren include: Ryder Stockton, Ely, Peyton and Nathan Hines and Teagan Aspinwall. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Mom's Memorial will be held at The Well Church Yucaipa, 12717 14th Street, Yucaipa, CA on Saturday, July 25 at 11am.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jul. 19, 2020.
