|
|
DOROTHY JOYCE POUPARD April 2, 1930 - August 12, 2019 Joyce Poupard, long time resident of Ontario CA, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at her short term home in Willamina, OR. She was 89 years old and was a loving housewife & mother to 4 children (3 boys and a girl). She enjoyed water color painting and making small clay sculptures. Survivors include her children, Gary Poupard (Ramona), Kathi Ingalls, Greg Poupard (Debbie) and Chris Poupard (Trisha). Also surviving her are her seven grandchildren and seven great granddaughters. Viewing will be at Todd Memorial Chapel Claremont, CA, Monday, 8/26/2019 from 5-8pm with services following the next day, Tuesday, 8/27/2019 at 11am, burial at 1:30pm at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019