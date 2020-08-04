Douglas Byland

November 1942 - July 2020 Douglas F. Byland, proud Vietnam veteran, passed away on July 27, 2020. Born in Michigan, in 1942 to Thomas and Ethel Byland. Living in Illinois for many years, they moved to California where Doug finished his education and then joined the Army. Never married, he was a loving brother and uncle to a grateful family. Leaving the military, he worked for the Kirby Co. and then for many years as a custodian for the Rialto Unified School District He loved camping and vacations in Hawaii, bragging that he had been there 13 times. His love for his family will be remembered always, he is survived by his sister, Joyce McKinney, nieces, Lori Scott, Debbie McKinney, and nephew, James McKinney, 5 great nieces and nephews, 12 great-great nieces and nephews. We will miss you so much. Interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery. Date pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store