September 6, 1938 - January 3, 2020 Earnie is survived by his beloved companion Sally Kupsik, his children Stephen, Jim, and Allison, grandchildren Noah, Devin, Sterling, Alexa, Cole & Porter, sisters Oreta and Gwen. He will greet in heaven his siblings William, Wilhelmina, Otha and David, and his parents Willie and Samuella Lockert. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 12:30 pm, at Normandie Church of Christ, 6306 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 15, 2020