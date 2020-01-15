Home

POWERED BY

Services
AARON Cremation and Burial Services – Mark B. Shaw Chapel
1525 North Waterman Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(800) 303-3610
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Normandie Church of Christ
6306 Normandie Avenue
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earnest Lockert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earnest Lockert


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earnest Lockert Obituary
September 6, 1938 - January 3, 2020 Earnie is survived by his beloved companion Sally Kupsik, his children Stephen, Jim, and Allison, grandchildren Noah, Devin, Sterling, Alexa, Cole & Porter, sisters Oreta and Gwen. He will greet in heaven his siblings William, Wilhelmina, Otha and David, and his parents Willie and Samuella Lockert. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 12:30 pm, at Normandie Church of Christ, 6306 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earnest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -