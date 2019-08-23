|
|
October 11,1937 - April 11, 2019 EDNA MAE KENNEDY ST.CLAIR, resident of Tucson, AZ, died in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at age 81 after a prolonged illness. Edna is survived by her husband, Brian G. Prescott, her daughters Robin St.Clair (Allison) and Karen St.Clair Jordan (Ron), grandson Richard St.Clair (Justine), great grandchildren Lorelei, Liam, and Fox St.Clair, granddaughter Dana Taylor (Brian) and great grandchildren Matthew and Benjamin, stepson Steve Prescott, and stepdaughters Lorraine Hendrix, Linda Blakely, and Laura Spoonmoore. The third of five daughters, Edna was born in Haskell County, Texas, on October 11, 1937, to William Norris Kennedy (1884-1966) and Verlin Christine (Story) (1920-2011). She was predeceased by her parents, her two older sisters, Verlin Aliene Kennedy (1935-1975) and Mary Ruth Kennedy (1936-1937), and five of her half-siblings: James Walker Kennedy (1907-1969), Ruby Mae Kennedy Cobb (1909-1979), Mittie Emma Kennedy Lowe (1911-1972), Gladys "Darlene" Kennedy (1918-2004), and Marie A. Kennedy (1919-1999). She is survived by two sisters, Rita Joann Kennedy Payne and Carolyn Sue Kennedy Smith, and half-sister Phyllis Rancour. Edna was raised in Texas by her father, William Norris Kennedy, elder half-brother James and his wife Mary Jo, and their family, until she was a teen, at which time she moved to California to be reunited with her mother, Verlin Christine, and her sisters. Edna married Donald William St. Clair (1935-2010) in 1955 and together they had three daughters, Robin Kaye, Karen Laurene, and Melanie Renee (1960-1994). They lived in Southern California, Hobbs, New Mexico, and Seminole, TX, and divorced in 1976. While her daughters were in elementary school, Edna studied at the College of the Southwest in New Mexico, graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in education. After Edna, Don, and the girls moved back to Southern California she became an elementary school teacher in Banning, CA, where she taught for 22 years. While teaching in Banning, Edna completed a master's in education at California State University, San Bernardino. Edna returned to school and earned her Juris Doctorate at Western State University College of Law and retired from teaching. Edna passed the State of California Bar Exam, and opened her San Bernardino, CA, law offices where her daughter Melanie worked until her death in 1994. Edna enjoyed her successful law practice until her retirement in the late 1990s. Edna met Brian Prescott on a bird-watching field trip where they struck up a friendship. With mutual interests in travel and birding, soon they began spending more time together and were married in 2004. They traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents during their time together, including a Christmas trip to Antarctica. After Edna retired from practicing law, she and Brian moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Together Edna and Brian enjoyed many years volunteering locally and exploring nature in the special ecological crossroads found in Southeastern Arizona. They created a special habitat for birds and butterflies in their yard, a natural haven they greatly enjoyed. Edna was a writer and ultimately published a biography of the life and times of her father, William Norris Kennedy, titled "Born Less Equal." She also wrote several poems for friends and family. Edna enjoyed a full and interesting life. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, advocate, and friend. She is greatly missed. At her request there was no formal memorial service. Edna would be pleased if individuals would practice a random act of kindness, fill out an organ donor form, or do a good deed for someone in need. Enda is interred with her daughter, Melanie, at Mountain View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 23, 2019