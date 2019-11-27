Home

POWERED BY

Services
KIRK FUNERAL HOME - RAPID CITY
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 343-4808
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
Black Hills Harley Davidson dealership
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Schwenka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Schwenka


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Schwenka Obituary
09-18-1949 - 11-20-2019 Edna Schwenka was born in Odenton, Maryland on September 18, 1949. She passed away at home on November 20, 2019 in Piedmont, South Dakota. She is our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Ron Schwenka; step-daughter Julie Schwenka; her four children: Shannon Cardillo and spouse Nathan, Robert Anderson, Sheli Placencia and spouse Joe and Sherlyn Paz and spouse Kenny. Three beautiful Granddaughters: Katelyn Cardillo, Mackenzie Paz and Jasmine Placencia; two great granddaughters that she adored: Skyla and Maci Rodriguez; six siblings and several nieces and nephews. She retired from San Bernardino City Attorney's office in 2012 after 15 years of service. Shortly after she retired she moved with her husband to the Black Hills in South Dakota, where they enjoyed going on motorcycle rides, concerts and just being together. She was loved by so many people and will be missed dearly. Services are scheduled to be held at the Black Hills Harley Davidson dealership on December 15, 2019. Her children will have a celebration of life ceremony in Califonia. Date is pending at this time.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -