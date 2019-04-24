Home

Edward F. “Skip” Koss

Edward F. "Skip" Koss May 31, 1935 - March 19, 2019 Edward F. "Skip" Koss passed away peacefully at his home in Redlands, CA on March 19, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 31, 1935. Skip loved aviation and worked in the industry for over 60 years. He spent 31 years working for Concorde Battery Corporation in West Covina as the Vice President of Marketing, recently retiring in 2017. Skip loved life. He always had a story to tell and advice to give. He is survived by two siblings, nine children, eighteen grandchildren and numerous loving friends. His sense of humor and bright smile will be greatly missed. The family will be having a private celebration to honor a life fully lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the ASPCA to prevent animal cruelty....www.secure.aspca.org
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019
