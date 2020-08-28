April 26, 1937 - August 21, 2020 Edward Robles was born to Enrique and Rita Robles on April 26, 1937. He was second youngest of 8 siblings (sister Elvira Martinez, and brothers Ramiro, Richard, and Henry Robles have preceded Edward) and surviving siblings include Ernest (Dora) Robles of Novato, Ca, Ruben (Penelope) of Bowie, Maryland, and Frank (Tina) of Oakland, Ca. Edward thrived both on the basketball court as well as the softball field throughout his early life. He enlisted and completed one tour of duty in the Air Force. Education was very important to him, something that he would share with his kids. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Cal State Fullerton. He went on to have a successful and fulfilling managerial position at General Dynamics/Raytheon defense contractor for 42 years before retiring. On November 19, 1960, he married his loving wife Rita. They shared 59 years of marriage. He is also survived by three daughters, Lisa Martinez of Ontario, Leslie (Henry) Mendiveles of Chino, Lori Hirota of Ontario, and one son, David Robles of Flowery Branch, Georgia. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His late son Brian preceded his death in January, 2010. Edward enjoyed life with his family and numerous friends. Annual summer trips to Carpinteria beginning in 1958 were cherished by everyone. Weekend trips to Las Vegas were also part of the yearly plan. Golf outings were always on the calendar as well. Sunday barbeques at his home, watching sports on television, his War Movie marathon watching during Memorial Day weekend were steadfast activities that he loved. Holidays were always special too, with tamales, his barbeque recipe, and menudo on the menu. His "Santa" moments for his grandkids and great-grandkids during the annual Christmas Eve family gathering was also very special. "Santa" envelopes in all the stockings were also a hit. His keen memory, sense of humor, and love of life will be terribly missed. A funeral Mass will be held at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino on August 31st at 10:00am with a burial service at Bellevue Cemetery at 11:45am.





