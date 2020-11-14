June 29, 1929 - October 8, 2020 Edwin D. Ford, Jr. passed away October 8, 2020. He was 91 years young. Ed was the eldest of 11 children born to Edwin D. Ford, Sr. and Amelia Ford, his parents. Although a bright student, Ed delayed his formal education by enlisting in the Army during the height of World War II. His duties included the installation and repair of telephone lines as well as bomb disposal. Following his Army discharge, Ed joined the Marine Corp Reserves where he was injured by mortar fire during the Korean War. While working as a Federal Service Employee at Griffiss AFB, N.Y., he attended Syracuse University. Ed continued taking classes at UCLA and SC as well as the School of Performing Arts where he found a second career in acting. Early in the 1960's, then President John F. Kennedy expedited a space mission to land on the moon. Because of Ed's experience in the personnel field, he was selected for and accepted the new space position to assist in establishing a recruitment program to develop a Research and Development civilian team necessary to put a man on the moon. That alliance, between highly trained and qualified military directors and their expert civilian team, started in a small schoolhouse building near the L.A. airport. It was the beginning of the U.S. Air Force Space Systems Division (SSD). Ed was proud to be a part in SSD's success. After retiring from the government, Ed went to work in real estate, got his Broker's License and bought a small business. Later, he wanted to move back to his origins in N.Y. state. However, the cold, snow and ice lured him and his family of four back to California. In his second career (acting), Ed appeared in many movies, T.V. productions, and stage plays. A talented actor, with a voice like Robert Goulet, a comedic personality, he became a SAG/AFTRA member. He inspired shy people to become more confident through acting. His desire to bring out the best in people was his way to make our world a better place. Throughout his life, Ed could be relied on to help others as a volunteer or participant. He also used his skillful talent to teach drama at Chaffey College and then the Highland Senior Center where he taught drama to seniors who, in turn, performed locally at the Sturges Theatre and as background performers in movies and television. Although sometimes feisty, Ed was a charmer who knew how to critically critique personal performances, with helpful, creative and positive results but with a kindness that made people laugh. Those who knew him well will remember many humorous events, but especially his wardrobe of wild socks. Ed leaves his heartbroken wife of 64 years; 2 wonderful adopted children, Daniel (predeceased) and Michael Ford of Long Beach; 4 wonderful grandchildren, Dawn Henderson (Eric), Amber Arias, Thomas and Sean Fitzgerald and several great grandchildren. He also leaves remaining sisters, Caroline VanCourt, Bernadette Ford, Sarah Beecraft and brother, John Ford. Our star is gone but never forgotten. We love you Ed. Services will be at Riverside National Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:15 P.M., Staging Area 2. Due to COVID-19, space may be limited to family and close friends. Face mask and social distance guidelines apply. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Research Center.





