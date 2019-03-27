|
|
July 20, 1941 - March 22, 2019 Eileen Mary was born to Robert and Margaret Collins of Akron, Ohio on July 20, 1941. Eileen spent her early years involved in various extracurricular activities and even became a lifeguard, prompting a lifetime of service to others. At the age of 20, Eileen moved to California. The Collins family settled into a neighborhood in West Covina, as she decided to pursue a career in nursing. After enrolling at LAUSCMC, Eileen graduated as an RN in 1964. She married and began her family with son, Shaun, born in 1965, daughter, Teresa, born in 1966, and son, Matthew, born in 1968. Making their home in Montclair, Eileen worked for many years at Pomona Valley Hospital. The Verosik family moved to Yucaipa in 1976, with Eileen joining the staff of Redlands Community Hospital (RCH), where she remained until her retirement from nursing in 2005. Despite her busy schedule as a nurse, Eileen made it a priority to attend all of her children's sporting events. She often would watch all, or part of a game, then race across town to catch a different game being played at the same time. She spent more than 20 years as an ER nurse and received her CEN, PLN, and MICN credentials. After retirement from RCH, Eileen began teaching classes at Crafton Hills College. Among the highlights of her retirement was her association and deployment with FEMA, HAZMAT, DMAT, NDMS, and all the wonderful people she met along the way. Her generous heart and love of people shone brightly as she helped those devastated by 9/11 and the most recent hurricanes in Florida. Even when exhausted herself, there was always one more hand to hold, one more kind word to be spoken, as she spent her life putting others first. It was a lifetime dream for Eileen and her daughter to own a business together. That dream came to fruition when they, along with her granddaughter Valarie, opened Generation 3 Purses & Gifts, in Yucaipa. What started out as a side business from home, became a storefront with a growing clientele and a long list of repeat customers. Eileen's love of people was evident as she loved working in their women's boutique, greeting new customers and making them feel like friends and family. Being a Grandmother only showcased Eileen's giving and loving nature. She sat out in wind, rain, cold, and heat because she wasn't going to miss a moment of a game or an event at school. There was never any doubt that "Non" would show up, everyone knew she would be in the front row, cheering the loudest. Eileen lived a life with her firm belief in God, never waivering, and her Christian values were on display to everyone she came into contact with. She had a smile for everyone, a genuine spirit, a gentleness, and a real joy for what life had to offer. If you were blessed to be touched by this amazing lady, Eileen Verosik will be someone you can never forget. Eileen was predeceased in death by her parents Robert and Margaret Collins, son-in-law Richard Aparicio, sister-in-law Betty Plunkett, brother-in-law George Borynack. Eileen is survived by son Shaun (Tera), daughter Teresa (Jerry), son Matthew (Shannon), four sisters Carol, Kathleen, Colleen (Rich), Maureen, and brother Dennis (Karen), grandchildren Jared (Kim), Randy, Debbie, Alex, Valarie, Tierra, Nicole, Tyler, Maddie, great grandchildren Gavin, Adison, Emily, Gunner, and nieces and nephews. St. Frances X Cabrini Church, Yucaipa Thursday March 28, 2019 Rosary at 10am Memorial Mass at 11am Food reception to follow in church hall
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019