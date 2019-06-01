|
ELBERT JAMES WILKERSON October 31, 1929 - May 7, 2019 Elbert was born October 31, 1929 in Longview, Texas to Lucius Augustus Wilkerson and Christine (Bonner) Wilkerson. He was the fifth child of a family of six siblings of which one is still living. He was raised by his father and step-mother, Elmer Wilkerson (both deceased). He attended grade school and graduated from high school in Longview, Texas. He enlisted in the United States Army after graduation during the ending of WWII. He was an accomplished musician and soloist; playing and singing in his father's band. His father was a navy bandsman. Elbert served in the army from Fort Knox, Kentucky, Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, Tokyo, and Japan. After his tour of duty ended he attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas majoring in music; trumpet and french horn, where he met the lady who became his wife. It was love at first sight for both of them. He decided to return to the military and proposed to her. They were married and became the proud parents of three children. Elbert served in the army for twenty-seven years with tours of duty in Germany, Fort Sill,Oklahoma, Washington, D.C. (naval school of music, korea (five tours - pre war, war time, post war) ending his career in Vietnam where he was awarded the bronze star. He retired October 31, 1972 and was immediately employed at TRW in Manhattan for 10 years, retiring again. He and his wife continued to work for the United States Army at Fort MacArthur, California until moving to Alta Loma, California. They became members of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church with her becoming the pianist for the youth choir (5:30 Saturday Mass, then 7:30 mass). Mr. and Mrs. Wilkerson joined the senior center and became very active. He was vice president and president of the senior center and director of the Rancho Cucamonga Senior Chorale for several years and volunteered with the Police Civilian Board and joined the Knihts of Columbus coucil at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church and assisted Mrs. Wilkerson with the 7:30am mass choir. Due to illness he was placed in the Cal-Vet Veterans' Home in Los Angeles, California until his death on May 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Louise, daughter Barbara Ann (William) Dozier, sons, Elbert Jr., and Leslie Dernier. Also 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. His funeral mass will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Peter and St. Paul Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial at the National Colombariam in Los Angeles, CA at a later date. Rest in peace, Dad; you have earned it.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from June 1 to June 2, 2019