Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Blasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon E. Blasco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldon E. Blasco Obituary
ELDON E. BLASCO August 12, 1957 ~ August 9, 2019 Eldon was born in Upland, CA and grew up in Ontario, CA. He resided in San Juan Capistrano, CA. He was a Boy Scout of Troup 301 and graduated from Chaffey High School, class of 1975. He played football, and was in the marching band also. He was a general contractor of Eldon E. Blasco Inc. where he built homes in Laguna Hills area. He is survived by his daughter Nicolette Blasco and son Cole Blasco; his parents Donald and Helen Blasco; brothers Richard (Susan) Blasco, Ron (Mary Beth) Blasco; sister Cheryl Larsen; 8 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews. Celebration of Eldon's Life, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00pm, 1400 Royal Blvd, Glendale, CA 91207.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.