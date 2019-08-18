|
|
ELDON E. BLASCO August 12, 1957 ~ August 9, 2019 Eldon was born in Upland, CA and grew up in Ontario, CA. He resided in San Juan Capistrano, CA. He was a Boy Scout of Troup 301 and graduated from Chaffey High School, class of 1975. He played football, and was in the marching band also. He was a general contractor of Eldon E. Blasco Inc. where he built homes in Laguna Hills area. He is survived by his daughter Nicolette Blasco and son Cole Blasco; his parents Donald and Helen Blasco; brothers Richard (Susan) Blasco, Ron (Mary Beth) Blasco; sister Cheryl Larsen; 8 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews. Celebration of Eldon's Life, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00pm, 1400 Royal Blvd, Glendale, CA 91207.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019