Eldora (Goodwin) Bare
Dec. 16th, 1937 - Oct. 7th, 2020 On Wednesday October 7th, 2020, Eldora Bare, n‚e Goodwin, passed away at the age of 82 after a brief period with cancer. Eldora was born in Ontario, California on December 16th, 1937. She was a lifelong resident of Ontario and amazingly was born and passed away in the same house her dad built. Eldora graduated from Chaffey High School in 1955. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl, her father Clarence, her mother Louise, and her brother Clark. She is survived by her son Michael, her daughters Tracey Rogers and Dawn Howey and her grandchildren Jarrett, Aria, Kyle, Drina, Joshua and Samuel. Eldora has requested that no services be held. Interment will be at Bellevue Memorial Park. She will be missed by her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), web site www.ocrahope.org


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.
