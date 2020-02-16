Home

Eleanor C. Juarez

Eleanor C. Juarez Obituary
Our beautiful mother, Eleanor C. Juarez, entered the Gates of Heaven on February 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Carmen B. Juarez and sons, Richard, David and Phillip Juarez. She is survived by son, George (Renee), daughters, Patricia, Cecelia (Gabriel), Anna (Pete) and Maria (Ruben), 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Eleanor was a State Preschool teacher for 20 years. She was also a Catechism teacher at Sacred Heart Parish and volunteered at Pomona Valley Hospital. Eleanor was a kind and compassionate woman loved by all. A Rosary will be held at Todd's Memorial Chapel, Friday, February 21, 2020 at 6:30pm. Mass will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:00 pm, at Sacred Heart Church, Pomona. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2020
