Elisa Cards Obituary
June 14, 1928 - March 9, 2020 Elisa Barragan Cards, mother and grandmother of 44 children, passed away peacefully at age 91. Elisa was born on June 14, 1928 and raised near Colima, Mexico. She moved to California in her early adult years with her loving eldest son, Jose Luis Garcia and lived in Ontario for most of her life with her husband, George Cards Sr., and eight children. She lived her remaining years with son and daughter-in-law John and Kathy in Sun City, CA. Elisa was predeceased by her son Jose Luis and grandson Lucas Cards. She is survived by four sons: George Jr., David, Tony and John Cards; and three daughters: Sandra, Linda and Lisa Cards. She has 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Elisa was dedicated to being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always talked about each child with love and care and prayed for all everyday. Elisa was happiest when listening to Mariachi music and being with her children at family gatherings. Visitation: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 5 to 8pm at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, 24651 Washington Ave, Murrieta. Funeral mass: Friday, March 20, 2020, 11am at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 27931 Murrieta Rd, Sun City.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2020
