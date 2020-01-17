|
March 27, 1937 - January 6, 2020 Elizabeth "Liz" Allerton passed away peacefully in her home on January 6th, 2020. Liz was born Elizabeth Ann Musser on March 27th, 1937 at San Antonio hospital in Upland, CA. There was never a dull moment at Shady Grove Dairy where the heads of the family herd, Alvin and Hope Musser, raised Elizabeth along with her eight siblings - Richard, Marilyn, Marjorie, Gordon, Grace, Mike, Ruth, and Tim. Liz was a lifelong member of Upland Brethren in Christ Church, where she served faithfully in many capacities. She met the love of her life, Leroy Allerton, and they were married at the church on October 12, 1956. She worked as a bookkeeper for Shady Grove Dairy but soon found herself busy in another capacity - she had a daughter, Debra, and two years later, she gave birth to Mark. Eventually returning to work, she found a job at Voorman Psychiatric Clinic and later, Kaiser Psychiatry, where she worked until she retired. The family enjoyed taking trips to the Colorado River where they eventually bought a vacation home. They enjoyed boating and waterskiing, among other activities. Although she was not a confident swimmer, Liz was known as the best water skiing instructor. She knew just the right way to get people up on top of the water. Her family was complete when she was blessed with four grandchildren. From Debbie and David Dubler: Ian, Hannah and Mariah. Mark and Sheila Allerton had Erin. After retirement, Liz and Leroy enjoyed traveling together and explored many places including Israel, Costa Rica, Mexico, Nova Scotia, and various river cruises. They moved from Ontario to Etiwanda, where they bought their dream home, lovingly called the "L & L Ranch". They spent countless hours together planting a rose and vegetable garden, tending to her many fruit trees and koi pond, and hosting weddings and parties on their property. Liz loved to bake and entered many confections into the LA County Fair's contests. Some notable entries included her Blue Ribbon Award-Winning zucchini pineapple bread and lemon meringue pie. For over ten years, Liz belonged to a "Mall Walkers" group with local seniors who became lifelong friends. Liz had a mighty faith in Jesus that sustained her through her life, and in the final days, gave her comfort and courage. Liz was a friend to all who met her, a wonderful partner to Leroy, and a great role model for her children and grandchildren. The celebration of life service will be held on January 25th at 11:00 at Upland Brethren in Christ Church, 845 W. Arrow Hwy., Upland Ca.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 17, 2020