ELIZABETH "BETTY" CABLE Age 91, was a long time resident of Fontana, California. She passed away peacefully in her home on July, 13, 2019. Betty was born January 3, 1928 in Hannibal, Missouri. Betty always enjoyed her school days. In junior high she was active in the band playing cornet and cello. She loved participating in all the drama productions. At the Hannibal, Mo. High School she was active in band, choir, drama, and was on the honor roll. Betty was a band majorette in junior and high school. Betty attended Hannibal La Grange Junior College for two years (1945-47) and earned her A.A.-active in both vocal and instrumental groups where she learned to play the piano. Next Betty attended Kirksville State Teacher's College for two years (1947-49) and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She loved college life living with nine Sorority girls in a local home sharing one bathroom. While in college she was elected Homecoming Queen! While in college Betty met Lloyd Johns and later married him in 1950. They had two girls, Vicki and Julie. The couple divorced in the early 1960's. Her first year of teaching she taught 8th grade English and vocal Music and was in charge of many musical productions. In Kirksville and Shelbina, Mo. Betty taught music. In 1957 Betty moved to California. In 1958 she started teaching third grade at the brand new Juniper Elementary School in Fontana, Ca, where she taught for 32 years retiring in 1990. Betty taught for a total of 39 years. She truly loved every day of her teaching career and touched so many lives of children and their families. In 1964 Betty reconnected with Robert "Bob" Cable who she had dated in college. They were married in 1965 and Bob adopted Julie (age 3) as his own. Robert Cable taught History at Eisenhower High School (1965-1973) in Rialto, Ca. until his Parkinson's forced him to retire. Betty and Julie cared for Bob in their home until he passed away in 1990. Betty loved to spend time with her family, friends, and her cat, Reba. She was active in the Rialto United Methodist Church. Other groups that she belonged to were Fontana Teachers' Association, California Retired Teachers' Association, National Education Association, Daughters of the American Revolution DAR (chapter in Quincy, Illinois), Eastern Star in Shelbina, Mo., and her college sorority. Betty is survived by her two daughters Vicki (Johns) Parsons and Julie (Cable) Fernandes, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary at 11715 Cedar Ave. in Bloomington, Ca. 92316. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson's Ave. New York, New York 10033 in honor of Robert Cable. Betty is now at peace and has earned her wings to reside with the Lord! Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 21, 2019