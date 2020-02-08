Home

Elizabeth D. Sanchez

Elizabeth D. Sanchez Obituary
November 20, 1932 in San Bernardino, CA - January 30. 2020 at home in Rialto, CA with family all around In Loving Memory of Elizabeth D Sanchez. Beloved mother of Steve, Sam, Joe, Lisa and Danny Sanchez. Elizabeth is survived by her 5 adult children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Elizabeth are her brother, Ed Dominguez, her loving companion, Hal Hosler, and her best friend/most recent caretaker, Kathy Mendoza. Liz, as we all called her, was an employee of Norton Air Force Base for 25-26 years. A public funeral service will be held to honor Elizabeth's life on Monday, February 10th at 12 pm. This will take place at the Preciado Funeral Home at 923 W. Mill Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410. A graveside service will follow at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery, 900 N Meridian, Colton CA 92324. Preciado Funeral Home: 909-383-1108 for further details.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 8, 2020
