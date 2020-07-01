Ella Rose Johnson
Ella Rose Johnson, 100 years old and a 68 year resident of Fontana, CA, passed away June 26, 2020 of natural causes. She joins her husband who passed away in 1989. She is survived by her son Dennis K Johnson, a daughter Shirley Newman, five grand kids: Pam Davis of New York, Mike Newman of Sacramento, Julie Citlau of Oregon, Kathleen Newman of Fontana and Beth Dogherty of Florida. She also has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Rest in peace Mother. Love You, Dennis.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jul. 1, 2020.
