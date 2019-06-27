|
October 5, 1932 - June 18, 2019 Elsie Juarez, 86, of East Highland, CA, passed away June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodolfo Juarez. Elsie Juarez is survived by her sister Celia Ortega; her brother Danny Coronado; her children Rudy and Adell Juarez, Elsie and Louie Barrera, Joseph and Rosita Juarez; her 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She gave us all such courage, strength, faith and love. She loved spending time with her family, attending church, the casino and gardening. She will be missed by all her loved ones. Viewing ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 4pm and Rosary at 6pm at Montecito Memorial Park. Church services will be held at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10am with burial to follow at Montecito Memorial Park.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 27, 2019