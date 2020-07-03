Elsie Peterson

April 21, 1922 - June 4, 2020 Elsie (98) passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, in Loma Linda, CA where she had lived for 60 years. She is survived by son Gordon (and Myra) Peterson of Redlands, CA and daughter Carol Lowe of Camarillo, CA; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Donald I. Peterson. Elsie was born in Killdeer, ND to Mary and Ksenofont Litvin. She was the fifth of nine children - she was preceded in death by all of her siblings. Elsie's family held a short graveside service for her on June 24, 2020. Her cremated remains were placed in a mausoleum niche along with Donald's at Riverside National Cemetery.





