Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Elveda Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elveda "Vera" Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elveda "Vera" Martinez Obituary
ELVEDA "VERA" MARTINEZ November 25,1928-March 26, 2019 Elveda "Vera" Martinez, 90, originally of Ontario, died March 26th at her home in Corona, California. She was born in Riverside, California on November 25, 1928. She was employed by Trans Container for 20 years. Vera is predeceased by her son, Johnny Martinez, her husband, Bill Martinez, and her daughter-in-law, Marcia Martinez. She is survived by her sister, Connie Hernandez of Santa Clara, her children, Bill Martinez of Fontana, Danny Martinez (Judi) of Corona, Carolyn of Wrightwood, and Ricky Martinez (Yolanda) of Rancho Cucamonga, 13 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Services will be held on April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Draper Mortuary. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario. Draper Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Draper Mortuary
Download Now