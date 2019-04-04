|
ELVEDA "VERA" MARTINEZ November 25,1928-March 26, 2019 Elveda "Vera" Martinez, 90, originally of Ontario, died March 26th at her home in Corona, California. She was born in Riverside, California on November 25, 1928. She was employed by Trans Container for 20 years. Vera is predeceased by her son, Johnny Martinez, her husband, Bill Martinez, and her daughter-in-law, Marcia Martinez. She is survived by her sister, Connie Hernandez of Santa Clara, her children, Bill Martinez of Fontana, Danny Martinez (Judi) of Corona, Carolyn of Wrightwood, and Ricky Martinez (Yolanda) of Rancho Cucamonga, 13 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Services will be held on April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Draper Mortuary. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario. Draper Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2019