EMILY ANGELLOTTI REESE Age 88, of Upland, CA, passed away on August 24, 2019. Emily was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on June 15, 1931 to Marion and Gina (Jennie) Angellotti. Her early years were spent in Michigan where she grew up surrounded by an extended loving family including many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In 1944 the family moved to Ontario, CA and Emily would spend the rest her life in the Ontario/Upland area where she met many life-long friends and her eventual husband Howard Reese whom she met while attending Chaffey College where she completed her AA degree. Emily was proud of her Italian American heritage and an active member of St Joseph's Catholic Church and the Assistance League of Upland Charity for many years. She was an avid reader, classic movie enthusiast, loved completing her daily cross word puzzles, and was an Anglophile and Downtown Abbey fan among other pastimes she enjoyed. She was socially active and loved spending time with her extended group of friends. Emily is survived by her children Melanie (Johnnie) Hendon, Michael (Lisa) Reese, brother Adrian Angellotti, four grandchildren Matthew Hendon, Gina Meadows (nee Hendon), Jessica Tancredi (nee Reese), Evan Reese, and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Upland on Friday, September 6 at 11:00AM.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
