More Obituaries for Emma Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma G. Lopez

Emma G. Lopez Obituary
6/7/1921 - 7/3/2019 Emma passed away at home in San Bernardino, CA on July 3, 2019. She was born June 7, 1921 to Luis F. and Ramona B. Gonzales in San Timoteo Canyon. After attending St. Boniface School in Banning, her family moved to San Bernardino where she met and married John V Lopez. John and Emma had four sons, John Jr ( Lucy) George (Nena), Larry and Gregory (deceased). John passed away in 2004. They leave behind numerous grandchildren. Both John and Emma worked in the citrus groves until retirement after which they enjoyed trips to the casinos, family card games, camping and time with their grandchildren. They will be deeply missed. Her services will be held July 18 at St. Catherines Church (Rialto) Viewing at 9am and Mass at 10am Interment to follow at Montecito Cemetery (Colton) Reception to follow at Eagle's Hall (SB)
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 16, 2019
