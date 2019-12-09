|
12/17/1948 - 11/17/2019 Loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather leaves behind his better half (Graciela), four children (Ismael "Izzy" (Antoinette), Cynthia, Daniel, and Denise), four grandchildren (Joseph (Brenda), Erica, Vanessa, and Marlene), and two great grandchildren (Elijah and Mya). His home was always open to any and everyone who needed a hand. Wake will be on 12/10/19 from 5-8PM with Rossry at 6PM and burial services will start at 11AM on 12/11/19 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Rancho Cucamonga with funeral procession leaving at 12:30PM for Riverside Memorial Cemetery. Burial service will start at 1:45PM. Stone Mortuary 355 East 9Th Street Upland, CA 91786 909-982-1369
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 9, 2019