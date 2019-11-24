|
|
EPIMENIA "EPPIE" FLORES GUILLEN Age 90, passed away on November 14, 2019 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was born August 29, 1929 in Colton, California to Antonio and Felipa Flores. Eppie was a longtime resident of Fontana. Eppie earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Chaffey Community College. She was employed as a resource aid language tutor for high school and elementary students. She also taught sewing classes for Fontana School District, Adult Education. Eppie was a volunteer at Kaiser Permanente Hospital assisting with health education classes for the and Chemotherapy Department. She was an avid reader, devoted fan of Jeopardy, and enjoyed board games. As a talented seamstress, Eppie created various types of clothing and costumes for her family. Eppie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Baldomero Guillen, and her two sisters, Mercy and Paz. She is survived by sisters Estella and Lucy and her brother Tony. She is also survived by her nine children: Julie, Cecilia, Philip, Margaret, Arthur, Mark, Andrew, Christopher, Marilyn; 18 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. Visitation and Rosary for Eppie will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 5:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M. at Ingold Funeral & Cremation, 8277 Juniper Ave. in Fontana, California. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17080 Arrow Blvd in Fontana, California. Burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 24, 2019