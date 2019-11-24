Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingold Funeral Chapel - Fontana
8277 Juniper Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335
(909) 822-8083
Resources
More Obituaries for Epimenia Guillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Epimenia "Eppie" Guillen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Epimenia "Eppie" Guillen Obituary
EPIMENIA "EPPIE" FLORES GUILLEN Age 90, passed away on November 14, 2019 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was born August 29, 1929 in Colton, California to Antonio and Felipa Flores. Eppie was a longtime resident of Fontana. Eppie earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Chaffey Community College. She was employed as a resource aid language tutor for high school and elementary students. She also taught sewing classes for Fontana School District, Adult Education. Eppie was a volunteer at Kaiser Permanente Hospital assisting with health education classes for the and Chemotherapy Department. She was an avid reader, devoted fan of Jeopardy, and enjoyed board games. As a talented seamstress, Eppie created various types of clothing and costumes for her family. Eppie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Baldomero Guillen, and her two sisters, Mercy and Paz. She is survived by sisters Estella and Lucy and her brother Tony. She is also survived by her nine children: Julie, Cecilia, Philip, Margaret, Arthur, Mark, Andrew, Christopher, Marilyn; 18 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. Visitation and Rosary for Eppie will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 5:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M. at Ingold Funeral & Cremation, 8277 Juniper Ave. in Fontana, California. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17080 Arrow Blvd in Fontana, California. Burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Epimenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -