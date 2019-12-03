|
|
REV. DR. ERNEST JOSHUA NEWBORN, SR. On November 6, 2019, Rev. Dr. Ernest Joshua Newborn, Sr., loving husband of sixty-three years to Janice Robinson Newborn, father of two children, and grandfather of four, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at Pilgrim Place in Claremont, California. Ernest was born on March 19, 1927 in Whiteville, Tennessee to James Henry Newborn and Josephine McKinney. Ernest graduated from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, with a B.A. in Sociology in 1951. He earned a Master of Divinity from the Howard University School of Theology in Washington, D.C. in 1954. He earned the Doctor of Ministry degree from Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1985. While serving as a pastor and public school teacher in Canton, Ohio, Ernest met the former Janice Blanche Robinson, who was also teaching in Canton. They married on June 30, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio. Ernest served as a pastor with local congregations in five different cities. From 1978 through 1992, he served on the staff of the Disciples Church Finance Council as Director of Reconciliation, a program seeking to eliminate the root causes of racism and poverty in North America. Ernest had standing as a Minister of the Word and Sacrament with three national church denominations: Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), United Church of Christ, and Presbyterian Church (USA). Ernest and Janice "retired" to Pilgrim Place in Claremont, California in May 2001. A celebration of Ernest's life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church Pomona, 1751 North Park Avenue, Pomona, California. A reception will follow from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Place (Napier Common Room), 625 Mayflower Road, Claremont, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made payable to the Christian Church Foundation for the benefit of the Ernest J. and Janice Newborn Fund, P.O. Box 1986, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46206-1986. Online gifts may be made at christianchurchfoundation.org/give
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 3, 2019