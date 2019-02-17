Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
ERNEST TODD
3/30/54-2/8/19

(64) passed away in Loma Linda, CA. He is survived by 7 children: John Todd, Candice Todd, Autumn Tengry, Amberli Strickland, Aynalicia Todd, Aliena Todd, Angela Young and 17 grandchildren of which he was so proud. Born to Mae Bradshaw & John Todd, Ernie grew up in Pomona, CA. and was a US Navy Veteran. Survived by siblings Claudia Griffis, Steve Straus, & Ron Todd. Friends and family are invited to his memorial service on Tuesday, Feb 19th at 1 PM at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to USVETSinc.org
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019
