Ernestina Becerril Obituary
05/28/1958 - 06/16/2019 Born in Dinuba, Ca to Parents Nacho and Minga Garcia, Tina was raised with her 4 brothers and 6 sisters in Pomona, Ca. She was raised in a very tight knit devout catholic family of humble means and overflowing love. She attended Garey High School where she graduated and attended some college at Mt. Sac. She enjoyed playing slow pitch travel softball with her sisters. When she was 21 yrs old, Tina met her husband David through a family member, they had their first date at the Mission Drive-in. They were happily married for 35 years and had 4 daughters, Stephanie, Sabrina, Samantha, and Alisandra. Tina and her family lived in their home in Ontario, Ca for 19 years. Tina worked for Aerospace and commercial refrigeration as a quality control inspector for 25+ years. She was a hardworking mother juggling a full-time job with 4 daughters who played sports and participated in extracurricular activities, she did so seemlessly and without complaint. She adored her 2 grandchildren Trina and Nathan Lizama. Tina was known for her generosity and friendly, loving demeanor. She was a mother to those who needed it and a friend to all. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She passed away due to medical conditions. Southern California Funeral Service 909-628-2634
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 25, 2019
