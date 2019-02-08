|
|
April 7, 1939 - January 26, 2019 He is survived by his wife Esther of 56 years. His daughter Christine Pacheco Lofstedt of Rialto, son Ernie Jr. of Colton, daughter Irene (Richard) Henderson of Maryland. Also his 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his four sisters Mercy, Hopie, Guadalupe and Yolanda. His brothers John and Rick. He was preceded in death by his parents Emilio Lopez, Nellie Pacheco and sister Jenny. He retired from Red Hills Country Club as a Golf Course Superintendent of 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, golf, listening to his favorite music, but he most enjoyed his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 there will be a visitation/Rosary held at San Salvador Church, 169 W. L St. Colton, CA 92324, from 6p.m-8p.m. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12th also at San Salvador Church followed by burial at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino, CA. WL00188330-image-1.jpg
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 8, 2019