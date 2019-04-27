|
March 10, 1931 - April 19, 2019 Esther M Espinoza went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2109 at the age of 88. She was born March 10th 1931 in Pomona. She leaves behind the love of her life Andrew. They met in Pomona and spent 65 years together. She also leaves behind her daughter Audrey Arias, son-in-law Rudy, daughter Terrie Sanchez, son Steve Espinoza, daughter-in-law MaryAnn. She has 6 grandchildren, Jess, Valerie, Jeremy, Michelle, Steven, Eric, and 10 great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, camping and hiking, often taking her children and grandchildren on her adventures. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed, her legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019