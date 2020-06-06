FAYE EINFALT June 1944 - May 2020 Ethel "Faye" Einfalt joined her loving God and Savior on May 27, 2020 at her home in Chino Hills, California. She was 75 years old. Faye was born on June 24, 1944 in Saint Louis, Missouri as the second of four daughters born to Arnold and Ethel Aldridge. When Faye was four years old the family moved to El Monte, California. In 1962 Faye met the love of her life, Neal Einfalt, at Knotts Berry Farm and they were married on June 14, 1963. Together they raised two sons, in Chino Hills as their love grew ever deeper, treasuring their 56 years of marriage. Faith and family were foremost to Faye. She was loving and loyal to her family and warm and friendly to everyone she met. She had a truly joyful spirit and a beaming smile. She cherished and doted on her four grandchildren and one great grandchild. During Neal's tenure on the Pomona Fire Department, Faye held active roles in the Women's Auxiliary group. She spearheaded many events and fundraisers. Faye was a practicing member at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills where she helped build the church from the ground up and began the Greeters Ministry. Faye was also involved in the Christian Women's Group of Chino Hills. Faye is survived by her husband Neal; son Scott and wife Susan of New Braunfels, Texas; son Rod and wife Krista of Alta Loma, California; grandchildren Katie, Kaylynn, Chris and Kurt; and great-grandchild Paisley; and sisters Janice Colgate, Nora Lee Buchannan and Karen Leza of Sullivan, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11 in Chino Hills. Todd's Memorial Chapel, Pomona will be handling the arrangements.





