June 04,1931 - January 24, 2020 Eugenia Anna Schuller, 88, died at her home in La Verne, California, on January 24, 2020. Born June 4, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, the eldest of four children to immigrant parents from Bavaria, Germany, Franz and Karolina Schaffner Schuller. At the age of 14 she entered the convent in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to become a Franciscan nun. "Sister Christa" taught for many years in Chicago at Alvernia High School and St. Benedict's High School where she was also a debating coach. She then went to work in conjunction with the Peace Corps in Central America for six years setting up radio teaching programs, after which she requested and was granted a dispensation from the Catholic Church to return to Illinois. In 1969, Jean joined her sister Margaret and her family in California where she taught at San Dimas High School until her retirement in 2004 after 35 years. During her teaching career at San Dimas she was proudly awarded "Teacher of the Year". Jean's passion was the genealogy of her family which she worked on diligently for many years researching the history of her ancestors, and regularly provided copies to all family members including those in Germany. Jean enjoyed international travel and took several organized tours to Europe, South East Asia, India, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. She always brought back something special from each trip to display at her home in La Verne. Jean was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Frank J. Schuller, Sr. of Boulder, CO. She is survived by her sisters Margaret Christian of Vida, OR and Rita Famiglietti of Boulder, CO, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A funeral mass will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holy Name of Mary Church in San Dimas with a reception to follow. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL, near her parents. Todd Memorial Chapel 570 N Garey Ave. Pomona, CA 91767
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 18, 2020