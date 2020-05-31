November 7, 1965 - April 22, 2020 Evelia B. Rubio, age 54, a loving mother,grandmother, sister, aunt, and daughter; a resident of San Bernardino County, California died on April 22, 2020 of complications from COVID -19 in Loma Linda, California. Evelia B. Rubio is survived by her daughter Laura Garcia, her grandchildren Zariah and Sarisa and her mother and her siblings. Her daughter and grandchildren were the loves and sunshine of her life. Evelia was a beautiful woman and had a wonderful, joyful disposition. She was known for being a kind soul who enjoyed gatherings with friends and family.She also enjoyed playing with and loving her beloved dog Louie. Her family is comforted by their faith and know that she is no longer suffering and is walking with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away" (Revelation 21:4). She will be deeply missed and remembered by her family members, friends and all who knew her. A private memorial service was held on May 12, 2020 at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, Colton. Lafayette Fero will officiate a prayer and memorial service in honor of Evelia B. Rubio. An additional memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be determined by the family. The family would like to thank everyone who has sent flowers and donated towards the funeral costs.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store