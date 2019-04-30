August 4, 1911 - April 24, 2019 Evelyn Jacobson Benton was born August 4, 1911 in Kenmare, North Dakota to Carrie Thompson Jacobson and Jacob Peter Jacobson. She spent her early years in North Dakota and Wyoming until her family settled on their ranch in Chino in 1922. She graduated from Chino High School in 1929 where she enjoyed team sports and track. During high school, she met her future husband, Pete Benton, on a blind date. The summer after graduation, they married. Pete worked at a service station on Arrow Highway in Upland which he purchased later. It is now the home of the Upland Fired Department on the corner of Second and Arrow Highway. Evelyn and Pete built their home in 1939 on Arrow Highway in Upland which Evelyn owned until her passing. On April 10, 1931 they had a daughter, Bobetta. Evelyn loved being a mother, wife and spending time with her extended family. At the advanced age of 106, Evelyn moved to Heritage Park Nursing Center where she enjoyed spending time with her nephew, Leo Nielsen. She is preceded in death by her husband, daughter and grandson, Bill King. She is survived by five nephews, two nieces, four great granddaughters and several great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario on Wednesday, May 1, at 1:00 pm. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary