July 9, 1929 - March 15, 2019 Felicitas Alice P. Gonzales, 89, died March 15th at her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Ontario on July 9, 1929. She was employed by Chaffey School District for over 25 years. She taught ESL and Algebra. Felicitas is predeceased by her Father, Daniel Ponce and Mother, Antonia S. Ponce, of Ontario, Brother, Raymond Ponce, of Ontario, Brother, Miguel Ponce of Sanger, and Daughter, Evelyn Gonzales Figgins, of Alta Loma. She is survived by 4 Sisters, Melquiades Ledesma, of Ontario, Lupe Cerda, of Sanger, Josephina Martinez, of Ontario, and Hope Graham, of Crockett, 2 Brothers, Paul Ponce, of San Dimas and Henry Ponce, of Baldwin Park, 4 Children, James Gonzales (Debbie) of Orange County, Cindy Ramos, of Ontario, Alice Fernandes, of Rancho Cucamonga, and Victor Gonzales, of Ontario, 13 Grandchildren and 28 Great-grandchildren. Public viewing will be held 5p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 26th. Rosary will recite at 7p.m. at Draper's Memorial Chapel, Ontario. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 10a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, Ontario. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario. Draper's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. We would like to thank VNA of Southern California Hospice and Kaiser Permanente. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019